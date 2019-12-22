Tollywood Box office report – 2019: Highest grossing Telugu movies of the year

Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Maharshi, F2 – Enjoyable and FrustrationCollage of pictures taken from Twitter and Fb

The Telugu movie trade launched over 150 motion pictures, together with practically 70 dubbed movies in 2019. Like yearly, Tollywood witnessed some shock super-hits and most-talked about motion pictures bombing on the field workplace.

The yr started with the discharge of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NTR: Kathanayakudu adopted by Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration. The primary two had been much-hyped motion pictures however failed badly on the field workplace. Whereas many individuals within the movie trade had been sceptical in regards to the survival of the third movie, the Varun Tej and Venkatesh starrer stunned them by crossing Rs 100 crore gross mark.

Tollywood witnessed comparable developments all year long. Essentially the most-talked and big-ticket motion pictures both tanked or did not make an anticipated quantity of collections on the worldwide field workplace. Alternatively, some small/medium funds movies with lesser hype made record-breaking enterprise and introduced smiles on the faces of producers and distributors of Tollywood.

We convey you prime 25 highest-grossing Telugu motion pictures of 2019, the costs of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share, earnings and losses. These numbers are primarily based on varied sources and so they might not match with the precise collections. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.