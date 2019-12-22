Tollywood Box office report – 2019: Highest grossing Telugu movies of the year

News

Tollywood Field workplace report 2019: Saaho, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Maharshi, F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration, Majili and iSmart Shankar are a few of the highest grossing Telugu motion pictures of the yr.

The Telugu movie trade launched over 150 motion pictures, together with practically 70 dubbed movies in 2019. Like yearly, Tollywood witnessed some shock super-hits and most-talked about motion pictures bombing on the field workplace.

The yr started with the discharge of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NTR: Kathanayakudu adopted by Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration. The primary two had been much-hyped motion pictures however failed badly on the field workplace. Whereas many individuals within the movie trade had been sceptical in regards to the survival of the third movie, the Varun Tej and Venkatesh starrer stunned them by crossing Rs 100 crore gross mark.

Tollywood witnessed comparable developments all year long. Essentially the most-talked and big-ticket motion pictures both tanked or did not make an anticipated quantity of collections on the worldwide field workplace. Alternatively, some small/medium funds movies with lesser hype made record-breaking enterprise and introduced smiles on the faces of producers and distributors of Tollywood.

We convey you prime 25 highest-grossing Telugu motion pictures of 2019, the costs of their theatrical rights, earnings, distributors share, earnings and losses. These numbers are primarily based on varied sources and so they might not match with the precise collections. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rank Film Gross Earnings Rights Restoration (%) Standing
1 Saaho    432.40 232.60 290.00 80.20 Catastrophe
2 Sye Raa    240.60 141.40 200.00 70.70 Catastrophe
three Maharshi    168.20 100.54 100.00 100.54 Common
four F2   127.20 79.00 32.00 246.87 Blockbuster
5 Vinaya Vidheya Rama 94.00 63.00 90.00 70.00 Catastrophe
6 Majili   65.90 37.20 22.00 169.00 Superhit
7 iSmart Shankar    59.50 36.40 20.00 182.00 Superhit
eight Jersey    48.00 28.10 27.00 104.00 Common
9 Gaddhalakonda Ganesh 42.50 25.15 25.00 100.60 Common
10 NTR Kathanayakudu   38.00 20.40 29.10 70.10 Catastrophe
11 Pricey Comrade   37.33 22.47 34.60 64.94 Catastrophe
12 Gang Chief    36.30 20.93 30.00 69.80 Catastrophe
13 Oh Child    33.90 18.00 10.00 180.00 Superhit
14 Venky Mama   33.40 29.50 36.00 81.94 ——-
15 Chitralahari    27.10 15.00 14.00 107.00 Common
16 Rakshasudu  23.00 12.50 16.00 78.12 Catastrophe
17 Evaru  21.12 11.66 10.00 116.60 hit
18 Mr. Majnu    21.00 11.45 24.00 47.70 Catastrophe
19 Chanakya   20.00 10.57 12.00 88.08 Flop
20 118    20.80 10.55 10.00 105.50 Common
21 Manmadhudu 2 17.15 9.30 18.40 50.54 Catastrophe
22 Arjun Suravaram   16.26 9.51 6.00 152.50 Superhit
23 Ranarangam  15.96 10.23 16.00 63.93 Catastrophe
24 Yatra   14.30 eight.00 10.00 80.00 Flop
25 Raju Gari Gadhi three 12.14 7.00 6.00 116.66 Hit

