Tom Baker’s Doctor Who season 14 will be next classic Blu-ray release

The subsequent Physician Who launch within the traditional sequence Blu-ray vary has been confirmed… and it’s a great ‘un.

Tom Baker’s third sequence because the Physician – season 14 – will probably be launched by BBC Studios on Monday 20th April and is obtainable to pre-order now from Amazon.

The season accommodates a few of Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, lethal robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Physician’s homeworld, and one of many saddest goodbyes in Physician Who historical past.

Producer Phillip Hinchcliffe led Physician Who via a inventive excessive, joined by Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, Louise Jameson because the Physician’s new companion Leela and visitors stars Tim Pigott-Smith, Stephen Thorne, Peter Pratt, Pamela Salem, David Collings, Christopher Benjamin and Trevor Baxter.

The remastered tales featured on the set are:

The Masque of Mandragora (4 episodes)

The Hand of Worry (4 episodes)

The Lethal Murderer (4 episodes)

The Face of Evil (4 episodes)

The Robots of Death (4 episodes)

The Talons of Weng-Chiang (six episodes)

In addition to particular options beforehand launched on DVD, the Blu-ray field set additionally accommodates unique new particular options, together with:

Immersive 5.1 encompass sound – The Lethal Murderer

Model new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Candy on chosen episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.

Behind the Couch – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.

Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length take a look at the life and profession of Sarah Jane Smith, performed by Elisabeth Sladen.

Whose Physician Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.

In Dialog – Matthew Candy chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.

Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has bother along with her new residence assistant.

Model new interviews

Uncommon archive materials

Conference footage

HD picture galleries

Scripts, costume designs, uncommon BBC manufacturing information

Physician Who: The Assortment season 14 is out on Monday 20th April and is obtainable to pre-order now from Amazon