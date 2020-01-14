Tom Baker’s Doctor Who season 14 will be next classic Blu-ray release

The Lethal Murderer! The Robots of Death! The Talons of Weng-Chiang!
The subsequent Physician Who launch within the traditional sequence Blu-ray vary has been confirmed… and it’s a great ‘un.
Tom Baker’s third sequence because the Physician – season 14 – will probably be launched by BBC Studios on Monday 20th April and is obtainable to pre-order now from Amazon.
The season accommodates a few of Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, lethal robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Physician’s homeworld, and one of many saddest goodbyes in Physician Who historical past.
Producer Phillip Hinchcliffe led Physician Who via a inventive excessive, joined by Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, Louise Jameson because the Physician’s new companion Leela and visitors stars Tim Pigott-Smith, Stephen Thorne, Peter Pratt, Pamela Salem, David Collings, Christopher Benjamin and Trevor Baxter.
BBC Studios
The remastered tales featured on the set are:
- The Masque of Mandragora (4 episodes)
- The Hand of Worry (4 episodes)
- The Lethal Murderer (4 episodes)
- The Face of Evil (4 episodes)
- The Robots of Death (4 episodes)
- The Talons of Weng-Chiang (six episodes)
In addition to particular options beforehand launched on DVD, the Blu-ray field set additionally accommodates unique new particular options, together with:
- Immersive 5.1 encompass sound – The Lethal Murderer
- Model new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Candy on chosen episodes of The Face of Evil and The Talons of Weng-Chiang.
- Behind the Couch – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.
- Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length take a look at the life and profession of Sarah Jane Smith, performed by Elisabeth Sladen.
- Whose Physician Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.
- In Dialog – Matthew Candy chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.
- Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has bother along with her new residence assistant.
- Model new interviews
- Uncommon archive materials
- Conference footage
- HD picture galleries
- Scripts, costume designs, uncommon BBC manufacturing information
Physician Who: The Assortment season 14 is out on Monday 20th April and is obtainable to pre-order now from Amazon
