Tom Bradby says Palace spoke of ‘slimmed down monarchy’ to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shut confidante Tom Bradby says the Palace informed the couple that there have been plans for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’ and so they ‘weren’t actually part of it.’

The ITV Information presenter mentioned that it was ‘actually not true’ to recommend the royal family was ‘blindsided’ by their resolution to step down from the senior roles within the monarchy.

He mentioned it was solely the timing of their bombshell announcement that angered Her Majesty and different senior members of the royal household, after it emerged the Queen had requested them to not launch their assertion.

Mr Bradby, who spoke to the couple throughout an ITV documentary the place they informed of their struggles of residing within the highlight, mentioned Harry and Meghan needed to talk to the household about their plans after they returned from Canada.

Talking on ITV Information he mentioned: ‘It is actually not true to say the palace have been blindsided by this.

‘The couple’s view was they got here again and needed to speak to the household about their plans.

‘It had been made clear to them of their absence there was going to be a slimmed down monarchy and so they weren’t actually part of it.’

He added that the couple have been requested to place down their strategies on paper – however initially declined to take action for concern of a press leak.

However when some particulars of their resolution leaked, the couple determined to go public with out alerting the opposite Royals they have been doing so.

It got here after ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship informed how a portrait launched by the monarch to mark the beginning of the last decade might have been the ultimate straw for Prince Harry and Meghan and confirmed they have been making the suitable resolution.

The of the Queen, 93, alongside the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and six-year-old Prince George was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on December 18, whereas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away in Canada.

He mentioned: ‘The portrait that Buckingham Palace launched to mark the beginning of the last decade. It was the Queen and the three future kings – and there was additionally a little bit of video of them stirring the Christmas pudding.

‘I am not saying they have been reducing Harry and Meghan out as a result of it was a brutal incontrovertible fact that Harry was by no means a part of that line of succession however begin of a decade it felt just like the royal household was very a lot specializing in the longer term – the Queen and her three heirs.’

The reveals the Queen standing on the entrance in a white gown with a blue brooch, clutching her trusted Launer purse; George in Black Watch tartan lengthy trousers and a white shirt by British designer Rachel Riley; Charles in a navy pinstripe swimsuit and William standing behind his father, son and grandmother, smiling in a darkish swimsuit and navy blue tie.

The was solely the second time portrait of Her Majesty and her three heirs has been issued.

The primary was launched in April 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, with the image then printed on commemorative stamps.

A equally ‘slimmed-down’ picture of the royal household was offered in the course of the Queen’s Christmas speech final yr following studies that Charles, 71, needed to chop down on the variety of working royals.

Final yr noticed the Duke of York stepping again from public life following November’s ‘automotive crash’ BBC interview that say him attempt to clarify his friendship with convicted US padeophile Jeffrey Epstein.

2019: Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George getting ready particular Christmas puddings within the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as a part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Collectively at Christmas initiative

The photograph got here simply two weeks after the royals marked the festive season with one other sequence of images.

The Queen, Charles, William and George made Christmas puddings in Buckingham Palace pictured in entrance of a Christmas tree adorned with regal corgi and crown decorations.

In footage that was performed in the course of the Queen’s Christmas message, George was seen repeatedly stabbing the thick pudding combination with a picket spoon, making his grandfather chuckle.