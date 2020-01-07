Tom Brady, Broncos quarterback? Oddsmaker gives Denver a shot at landing him.

The Broncos have had two of the most effective quarterbacks in NFL historical past within the orange and blue. Now a 3rd is likely to be heading to Denver.

Emphasis on “would possibly.”

With all of the current hubbub on the way forward for Tom Brady, Betonline.ag on Monday launched its odds of which non-Patriots workforce the quarterback would play for in Week 1 of 2020. The Broncos had been the eighth favorites at 12-to-1 odds.

Elise Amendola, The Related Press New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expenses onto the sector to heat up earlier than an NFL soccer sport in opposition to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. eight, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.

The Chargers had been on the prime of the record at Four/1, adopted by the Panthers (6/1), Raiders (6/1), Browns (7/1), Cowboys (7/1), Colts (eight/1) and Buccaneers (9/1). In whole, 21 groups had odds. Those that didn’t embody the Payments, Chiefs, Falcons, 49ers, Lions, Packers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans and Titans. The Patriots had Four/7 odds for Brady to remain.

Brady led New England to a 12-Four document earlier than shedding to the Titans within the wild-card spherical of the playoffs. He completed the season finishing 60.eight% of his passes (his lowest since 2013) for Four,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

— Joe Nguyen, The Denver Put up

Should-Learn

Timothy A. Clary, AFP/Getty Pictures Larry Walker of the Colorado Rockies wears his batting helmet backwards after beginning pitcher Randy Johnson of the Seattle Mariners misplaced management of the earlier pitch, and Walker switched to the left aspect of the plate July eight, 1997 throughout the second inning of the Main League All-Star Baseball sport at Jacobs Subject in Cleveland.

Keeler: Ex-Rockies star Larry Walker’s name to the Corridor is overdue

Sure, the Baseball Corridor of Fame candidate, who’s on his 10th and remaining yr on the poll, missed video games. Sure, he was helped by Coors Subject. However to say he ducked the Tom Glavines and Randy Johnsons is a lazy narrative. Learn extra…

John Amis, The Related Press Denver Nuggets heart Nikola Jokic research the courtroom as he appears over Atlanta Hawks heart Alex Len throughout the second half of an NBA basketball sport Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic scores career-high 47 factors, makes good on Michael Malone’s declaration

Some 9 hours earlier than Nikola Jokic would put the ending touches on one of the dominant performances of his profession, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was at shootaround and in no temper to listen to any ounce of criticism of his famous person. Learn extra…

Joe Amon, The Denver Put up Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (eight) on third down within the 16-Zero win over the Tennessee Titans at Empower Subject at Mile Excessive in Denver on Oct. 13, 2019.

Broncos Mailbag: Would Marcus Mariota be a match at back-up quarterback?

The back-up quarterback state of affairs is value monitoring. If the Broncos really feel Brandon Allen could be a succesful No. 2, then that’s a straightforward answer and a reasonable one, too. However how about Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota? Learn extra…

Fast Hits

AP faculty basketball ballot: CU Buffs re-enter High 25, Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas keep atop rating.

Wade Phillips, veteran defensive coordinator, fired by Los Angeles Rams.

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon earns NHL No. 1 star of week

Rockies signal catcher Elias Díaz, infielder Kelby Tomlinson to minor-league offers

All Elite Wrestling is bringing “Dynamite” professional wrestling to Denver.

Colorado looking, fishing licenses usher in 20% extra income, plus extra key 2019 numbers.

Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics close to.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa says he’s getting into 2020 NFL draft.

By The Numbers

eight

What number of factors Avalanche heart Nathan MacKinnon scored final week in three video games, incomes the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche heart Nathan MacKinnon, entrance, reaches out for the puck after driving previous Carolina Hurricanes heart Martin Necas throughout the first interval of an NHL hockey sport Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Denver.

Kiszla vs. Chambers: Can anyone beat out Nathan MacKinnon for the Hart Trophy?

Denver Put up sports activities columnist Mark Kiszla and Avalanche beat author Mike Chambers hash out Nathan MacKinnon’s Hart Trophy possibilities. Learn extra…

