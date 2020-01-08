Patriots quarterback Tom Brady all however confirmed his return to soccer subsequent season with an Instagram publish Wednesday morning.

In his publish, Brady thanked followers by saying he’s “grateful and humbled by the unconditional support” they’ve proven him over the previous 20 years. He acknowledged the Patriots group for believing in him. And he indicated he’ll be again on the sector quickly, simply days after the Pats’ season-ending, 20-13 loss to the Titans within the Wild Card spherical final weekend.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you’ll find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Hypothesis over Brady’s soccer future has ramped up in latest weeks, as he’s slated to develop into a free agent for the primary time in his profession come March. Brady agreed to a contract restructure final summer season that served as a fake extension. It gave him a pay increase, prohibited the staff from putting the franchise tag on him subsequent season and tacked two years onto his present deal, all at the price of the contract voiding on the ultimate day of the 2019-2020 league 12 months. Which means, if Brady and the Pats fail to renegotiate previous to March 18 at four p.m., he’ll hit the open market and the Patriots are off the hook for the cash promised on the 2 “void years” left on his deal.

Brady is coming off one of many worst statistical seasons of his 20-year, Corridor of Fame profession. He accomplished 60.eight% of his passes for four,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions through the common season. He threw for 207 yards and one interception through the Pats’ playoff loss to Tennessee.

Brady’s full publish from Wednesday is under: