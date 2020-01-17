Tom Phillips: Microsoft is eager to explore Switch

The video video games trade is altering and probably the greatest adjustments is Microsoft bringing a few of its titles to the Nintendo Swap system. Video games like Cuphead and Ori and the Blind Forest have been warmly welcomed by Swap homeowners and it appears Xbox Video games Studios is greater than content material with this method. Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips has acknowledged that the workforce is keen to discover the Swap and see what they will convey to it.

Horizon shall be adopted by others down the street – you needn’t Dream too onerous to guess. However Xbox is already well-established launching video games on PC on the identical time, and desirous to discover Swap… — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 16, 2020

