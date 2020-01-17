Tom Phillips: Microsoft is eager to explore Switch

The video video games trade is altering and the most effective adjustments is Microsoft bringing a few of its titles to the Nintendo Swap system. Video games like Cuphead and Ori and the Blind Forest have been warmly welcomed by Swap house owners and it appears Xbox Video games Studios is greater than content material with this strategy. Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips has acknowledged that the crew is keen to discover the Swap and see what they will carry to it.

Horizon can be adopted by others down the street – you need not Dream too laborious to guess. However Xbox is already well-established launching video games on PC on the similar time, and wanting to discover Swap… — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) January 16, 2020

