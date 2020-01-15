January 15, 2020 | 7:28am

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders converse as Tom Steyer seems on after the Democratic presidential major. Getty Photographs

Tom Steyer noticed no evil, heard no evil and spoke no evil.

The billionaire, who crashed a clumsy change between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders after Tuesday evening’s Democratic debate, mentioned he “wasn’t really listening” to them – and needed to “move on as fast as possible.”

Sanders was seen extending his hand towards Warren, however the Massachusetts lawmaker saved her clasped fingers raised within the obvious snub earlier than they engaged in an animated dialog.

The tense change got here after the senators provided their competing variations of a dialog that they had throughout a personal dinner in 2018. Warren maintained that Sanders advised her a girl couldn’t win the presidency — whereas Sanders mentioned it was “incomprehensible” he’d utter such a factor.

“I was just going up to say ‘good night Sen. Sanders’ and I felt like, ‘OK, there’s something going on here.’ Good night, I’m out of here,” Steyer advised CNN later.

“I really wasn’t listening. They were talking about getting together or something,” he mentioned. “I really didn’t listen. I really — it was one of those awkward moments where I felt like, you know, I need to move on as fast as possible.”

He added: “My goal was simply to say good night to two people who I respect. The last thing I wanted to do was get between the two of them and listen in. That was not my goal and I didn’t do it.”

The billionaire additionally addressed the second whereas chatting with MSNBC, in accordance with the Washington Instances.

“I don’t know what they were saying,” Steyer mentioned within the spin room. “All I was trying to say was, to both Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders, was, ‘Great to see you, thank you for participating in this.’”

“Whatever they were going on between each other, I was trying to get out of the way as fast as possible,” he added.