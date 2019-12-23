Tommaso Ciampa On How His Wife Helped Him Find His Pro Wrestling Character

Tommaso Ciampa is kind of snug being himself at this level, however there was a time in his profession when that couldn’t occur. He was Thomas Penmanship as an alternative, however as he instructed Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, his spouse helped change that.

Ciampa’s spouse Jessie Ward had already left the professional wrestling enterprise, however she nonetheless offered Tommaso with some nice help alongside the way in which.

“By the time we met she was already out of the business, but at this point, I am doing my thing but I am not successful. We meet and then it became like this big eye-opener. Her biggest thing on me was that I was spending a lot of time trying to make people look good you ever think about how you are going to look good yourself? I remember fighting it. We don’t fight at all after so many years we’ve been together I don’t know how many years now; we just don’t fight. But in my head, I’m saying that this woman is telling me how to wrestle and telling me what to do. I would keep it internal and would get frustrated and my mood would get sour. I thought to myself after a while that I would just try it.” “I started to try some stuff, and it’s just a little stuff because she is good with backstage vignettes and stuff. She has a lot of strangely good ideas. It took me a while to open up to the idea that you don’t have to be a wrestler to have ideas. Jim Ross isn’t a wrestler and you will learn a lot from Jim Ross. I don’t know why it took me a bit but after a while, I started figuring it out and applying it. I realized that this stuff is actually working and I started to catch momentum and steamroll through the independents.”

Ciampa skilled loads on the indies even earlier than coming to WWE. He was capable of finding himself, however there have been plenty of taxing accidents alongside the way in which as nicely.

Tommaso Ciampa lately acknowledged that he would fairly retire than go to the WWE primary roster. It appears like he’s bought issues in perspective at this stage in his profession.

