Toni Storm Says WWE Survivor Series Involvement Was ‘Super Last Minute’

Toni Storm was a member of Group NXT within the 2019 Survivor Sequence. The corporate took their time revealing the members of the NXT Survivor Sequence groups. It wasn’t simply the followers who had been left at nighttime.

Whereas on WWE The Bump, Toni Storm revealed that Survivor Sequence was “super last minute” for her. She did’t know that she could be wrestling on the large present till a few days earlier than the occasion. That in all probability labored out higher for her as a result of then she had much less time to fret about it.

“I didn’t know until a couple of days before. It was super last minute, so I — which is probably for the best because I had less time sitting there freaking out about it. It’s still surreal to me like, in my head I’m like, ‘did that even happen?’ So, I loved it. It was crazy. I couldn’t even believe that happened.”

Toni Storm is experiencing a variety of nice moments and NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on January 12th could possibly be one other huge evening for her. She may must get used to success in WWE as a result of she’s simply getting began.

