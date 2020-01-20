Tony Hall to stand down as BBC Director-General

Tony Corridor, Lord Corridor of Birkenhead CBE, has introduced that he’s to face down because the BBC’s Director-Common in the summertime.

Corridor has been within the position since April 2013 and beforehand served because the BBC’s Director of Information from 1993 to 2001.

In an e-mail despatched to BBC workers, Corridor detailed his causes for leaving the place.

“It’s been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I’m passionate about our values and the role we have in our country – and what we do globally too,” he mentioned. “If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first.”

He additionally expressed a want to have a brand new Director-Common firmly in place by the point of the BBC’s mid-term evaluate course of in Spring 2022.

He added: “Change has been powerful at occasions – and, after all, there’s nonetheless extra to do. However I consider our current file of transformation stands comparability with just about every other artistic organisation on this planet.

“Second, with out query, our values have by no means been extra related to the society we stay in. As our nation enters its subsequent chapter it wants a robust BBC, a BBC that may champion the nation’s creativity at residence and overseas, and assist play its half in bringing the UK collectively.

“In an period of faux information, we stay the gold normal of impartiality and reality. What the BBC is, and what it stands for, is valuable for this nation. We ignore that at our peril.

“Finally, we must and can never stand still. We have to keep adapting, reforming and leading. Our values are timeless but the need for constant change is ever-present. The BBC has changed hugely in recent years – and that’s going to continue. We have to embrace the opportunities it brings.”

The seek for Corridor’s successor will likely be led by Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC, together with the remainder of the BBC Board.

Clementi mentioned: “Tony Corridor is an inspirational artistic chief, inside the UK and across the globe, and the BBC has been fortunate to have him as our Director-Common for the final seven years.

“Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values that is obvious to everyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes.”