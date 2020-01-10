Tony Khan Ordered To Keep Non-AEW Titles Off Dynamite

The AEW World Title confirmed up at Wrestle Kingdom 14 as one thing so as to add curiosity to Chris Jericho’s match towards Tanahashi. Jon Moxley additionally competed at that occasion the place he gained the IWGP United States Title.

Mox and Jericho are each champions and work for AEW and NJPW. They’re additionally apparently sufficient concerned in a heated rivalry towards one another in AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Publication experiences that Tony Khan determined to not point out Jericho’s cope with Tanahashi for an AEW World Title shot. He felt that it was “no benefit for AEW” to plug NJPW in that manner.

It was additional famous that Wrestle Kingdom was nonetheless talked about on Dynamite. You gained’t see every other titles on Dynamite aside from those acknowledged by the corporate.

Moxley was not talked about as profitable the U.S. title, which is a Khan ruling with the concept that on Dynamite, the one titles he needs talked about are AEW titles.

Kenny Omega was the AAA Champion and he didn’t convey the title to Dynamite. Rey Fenix has additionally saved his titles from different firms off of AEW Tv. This appears to be their logic to not confuse followers about which titles truly belong to the corporate.