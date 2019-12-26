Tony Khan Says AEW Will Learn From Their Experiences In 2020

All Elite Wrestling opened their doorways this 12 months, however it wasn’t an ideal begin by any means. They began with about 1.four million viewers, however now that quantity is simply above 600,000. We’ll should see what 2020 brings AEW, however President Tony Khan is prepared for what’s forward.

Whereas tweeting out a reasonably nice household image with Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy, Tony Khan addressed the followers. He despatched a Christmas greeting and stated that they are going to study from their experiences within the upcoming 12 months.

Merry Christmas from #AEW! Thanks nice wrestling followers for supporting us in 2019! In 2020 we’ll go to new cities, work onerous, study from our experiences & I hope you’ll think about watching AEW in 2020! We return from our firm vacation break with 2020’s 1st Dynamite on January 1!



AEW has a number of potential and 2020 might be a breakout 12 months for the corporate. Tony Khan definitely appears excited for what’s to come back as AEW Dynamite heads to Jacksonville, Florida for his or her massive January 1st present.