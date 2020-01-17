Tony Khan ‘Took More Control’ Of AEW Booking After Criticism

AEW is a brand new professional wrestling firm so they may make errors. Tony Khan is President of AEW, however now he’s stepping up in additional of a artistic position.

The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter famous following the Corpus Christi episode of AEW Dynamite that obtained such criticism Tony Khan is stepping up and taking “more control.” That is an effort to plant the seeds for extra long-term reserving.

Relating to the reserving which has come collectively higher over the past three weeks, Tony Khan took extra management after the negativity from the Corpus Christi present and you’ll see extra seeds of long-term planning and layers in storylines, like within the 4 staff tag match and different angles. However that’s additionally associated to all concerned.



AEW has loads of tales to inform and so they simply signed a giant extension of their contract with WarnerMedia. This could make sure that Tony Khan and the remainder of AEW can have loads of time to make long-term reserving plans.