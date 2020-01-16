Too Faced Cosmetics boss FIRES his sister for Nikkie Tutorials comment

The co-founder of make-up firm Too Confronted Cosmetics has fired his sister over transphobic feedback she allegedly made about YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager who got here out as transgender this week.

On Monday de Jager, a magnificence YouTube star recognized on-line as Nikkie Tutorials, got here out as transgender in an emotional video, revealing she obtained blackmailing threats about her id.

Shortly after that clip was posted on-line, Too Confronted co-founder Jerrod Blandino’s sister, who goes by Dani California on Instagram beneath the @makupprincess deal with, up to date her bio to say: ‘Transgender, huh? That is not the one factor she’s been LYING about.’

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for a boycott of Too Confronted Cosmetics for the incendiary remark.

Too Confronted Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino (above) fired his sister over feedback she made attacking magnificence YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials after she got here out as trans

After Nikkie Tutorials uploaded her video popping out as trans, Blandino’s sister, who goes by Dani California on Instagram beneath the @makupprincess deal with, up to date her bio to say: ‘Transgender, huh? That is not the one factor she’s been LYING about’

On Tuesday Too Confronted shared this assertion from Blandino condemning these statements and saying Dani California was fired from the corporate

On Tuesday Blandino, 49, responded with a press release, condemning his sister’s phrases.

‘I want to ensure it’s understood that though I like my sister very a lot, the issues she says or does have completely nothing to do with me and don’t in any means mirror me, my opinions, ideas, or emotions nor communicate for me or Too Confronted in any means form or type,’ he mentioned.

‘I’ve at all times stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and every thing I do. I’m sorry for the harm she has prompted. Let it’s recognized that I’m actually shocked and disgusted to my core at her current actions,’ the assertion added.

Blandino didn’t specify when his sister was terminated nor what position she held earlier than she was fired.

‘I don’t tolerate this habits, and he or she is now not an worker of Too Confronted. I want to say how proud I’m of Nikkie Tutorials, and the way impressed I’m for her energy and sharing her stunning fact with the world. I’m sending all my like to her,’ he added.

On Monday Nikkie de Jager, a magnificence YouTube star recognized on-line as Nikkie Tutorials, got here out as transgender in an emotional video

Since then Dani California has modified her Instagram bio to learn: ‘Lets be clear, I like trans folks & dislike anybody who lies to harm others! Interval!’

As of Wednesday night her bio mentioned: ‘Effectively God bless your candy hearts.’

De Jager shocked the YouTube and sweetness neighborhood when she got here out as transgender to her over 12million YouTube subscribers and over 13million Instagram followers.

‘I’ve at all times needed to share with you however beneath my very own circumstances,’ de Jager mentioned at first of the 17-minute video, including: ‘and it seems like that likelihood has been taken away from me. So as we speak, I’m taking again my very own and I’ve to inform you one thing.’

De Jager goes on to state when she was youthful she was ‘born within the mistaken physique’.

‘On the finish of the day, my story is gorgeous. I’m happy with my story. No extra holding again. No extra secrets and techniques,’ Nikkie Tutorials mentioned on her video

De Jager is engaged to a person named Dylan, and he or she mentioned he’s conscious she’s trans

‘I’m transgender,’ she emotionally mentioned to the digicam. ‘Filming this video is horrifying, however its so liberating and releasing…I am NikkieTutorials, and I’m Nikkie. I’m me. We do not want labels.’

In 2015, de Jager first gained viral recognition when her YouTube video The Energy of Make-up gained consideration throughout YouTube, launching her into the influencer sphere.

And she or he mentioned she at all times meant to in the future divulge heart’s contents to her followers about her gender id however might by no means fairly work out precisely how to try this. Making the video proper now, although, was not her intention till she was compelled into it by others.

‘I’m NikkieTutorials and I’m Nikkie,’ she continued. ‘I’m me. We don’t want labels. If we’re going to put a label on it, sure, I’m transgender. However on the finish of the day, I’m me. And on the finish of the day, you might be you.’

‘On the finish of the day, my story is gorgeous. I’m happy with my story. No extra holding again. No extra secrets and techniques,’ she added.