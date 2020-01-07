Too Free – “ATM” Video

Too Free is a DC-based trio made up of Awad Bilal (who has labored with Large Freedia), Don Godwin (Callers), and Carson Cox (Merchandise). In the present day, the trio is saying their debut album, Love In Excessive Demand , and sharing a brand new single referred to as “ATM.”

“When we see people who look like us, engaged in situations we could see ourselves in, and have our experiences reflected back at us – we feel seen – and that is everything,” Bilal mentioned in a press release.

The observe opens with a easy metronome beat that’s then laced with a pulsating bass impact. An eerie, colourful walk-down on the keys spirals up from the depths as extra stylized percussion is sporadically inbuilt. “ATM” feels each natural and computerized. The accompanying video additionally fuses collectively seemingly disparate kinds – it was directed, edited, and shot by Cox, and included colourful photographs of the band members performing, which is then overlaid by animation.

Watch and hearken to “ATM” beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gold”

02 “Elastic”

03 “Touch Upon Touch”

04 “ATM”

05 “X2”

06 “The Void”

07 “Breathing Underwater”

08 “Wanna Let Me Know”

09 “No Fun”

Love in Excessive Demand is out 2 / 21 on Sister Polygon . Pre-order it right here.