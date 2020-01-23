Too Free – “No Fun”

A pair weeks in the past, we acquired our first style of Too Free, a brand new digital trio that includes Merchandise's Carson Cox alongside singer Awad Bilal and Don Godwin. Their debut album, Love In Excessive Demand , is popping out by way of Monks ’Sister Polygon label subsequent month. Thus far, we've heard “ATM,” and as we speak the group is again with one other preview by the use of “No Fun.”

“No Fun” comes with a video that includes Bilal entrance and middle, dancing alone in a studio. Right here’s what he needed to say in regards to the observe and its accompanying clip:

“No Fun” is a collection of affirmations that I needed to talk into existence. Reclaiming company over your thoughts and your physique – accepting love and utilizing it to activate others. The video for “No Fun” is an investigation of the liberty of motion. We went right into a dance studio right here in DC with simply an iPhone 11 and a backpack full of garments and I gave myself free reign. It's an homage to one in every of my oldest buddies, John, and the resilience of black, queer our bodies like mine.

After “ATM,” “No Fun” is one other piece of earworm dance-pop, with Bilal delivering sighing melodies over an infectious groove. Alongside the way in which, there are all these good, effervescent synth sounds that preserve flickering round him. Test it out under.

Love In Excessive Demand is out 2 / 21 on Sister Polygon. Pre-order it right here.