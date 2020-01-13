Too little too late for Raptors in tight loss to Spurs

Nick Nurse spent the higher a part of the previous few days understanding one of the simplest ways to work Norm Powell and Pascal Siakam again into the lineup.

It seems to have been time wasted.

After trying like a crew totally in synch to start the sport and into the third quarter, the wheels began to return off for the Raptors about halfway by the third quarter and simply when it appeared just like the Raps by no means acquired the automotive again on the rails, they flipped the script once more within the remaining two minutes solely to lose the momentum another time late together with the sport by a 105-104 rating.

It marked the second recreation in a row at dwelling that the Raptors have been up large towards an opponent effectively down within the standings and allow them to come again to win. The primary earlier within the week towards Portland. These losses have been sandwiched round an time beyond regulation win in Charlotte.

Up 18 with four:16 to go within the third quarter, the Raptors noticed all of it disappear as former Raptor DeMar DeRozan, who had been deathly quiet by most of two and a half quarters acquired it going halfway by the third and never solely acquired the Spurs all the best way again he had them sitting fairly with a 9 level lead with simply two a half minutes remaining.

However a trio of threes from Kyle Lowry, Norm Powell and at last Serge Ibaka put them proper again on this one into the ultimate minute.

Siakam then put the Raptors up by one making one in every of two from the free throw line earlier than Marco Belinelli, one other former Raptor on this Spurs calmly drilled his personal three from the highest of the three level circle with simply 20 seconds remaining to place the Spurs as much as keep.

Nonetheless smarting from the uneven return to the lineups of Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka after getting back from month-long absences, Nurse settled on a brief spurt return after which staggering the returning gamers.

Siakam got here out of the gate like he had by no means missed any time in any respect regardless of lacking 10 video games. He had 12 factors after simply seven minutes performed in that first quarter. Nurse, hoping to ease him again in acquired him off the ground early however the transfer backfired when Siakam returned and was roughly stone chilly the remainder of the night.

Siakam performed 30 minutes however would solely rating three extra factors in these remaining 23 minutes.

Norm Powell additionally returned to the lineup after the identical size of absence and began with Fred VanVleet nonetheless out.

Powell had a strong return scoring 20 factors on Eight-of-14 capturing.

DeRozan, taking part in his second recreation in Toronto since he was dealt in that franchise-altering commerce for Kawhi Leonard had 25 and received for the primary time right here since leaving. His Spurs beat Toronto in San Antonio final season however misplaced when he was stripped by Leonard within the dying seconds of the sport in Toronto.

DeRozan wound up with a recreation excessive 25 regardless of scoring simply three factors within the first half.

