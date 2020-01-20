January 20, 2020 | three:36pm | Up to date January 20, 2020 | three:39pm

Sri Lanka might need to redouble its efforts to set a world file for the most important gathering of twins — after too many confirmed as much as an try on the file on Monday.

The island’s twins gathered in a stadium within the capital of Colombo in an try to interrupt Taiwan’s 1999 Guinness World Document, stories the BBC.

Whereas Taiwan boasted three,961 pairs of twins, 37 units of triplets and 4 units of quadruplets, Sri Lanka was unable to correctly convene their estimated 5,000 twins for counting, resulting in chaos.

Sri Lanka Twins, the group behind the occasion, says the turnout meant the strict rules required by Guinness couldn’t be adopted.

The group ought to be taught inside the subsequent two weeks in the event that they certified — and if not, have vowed to strive once more.

Fourteen thousand pairs of twins are registered with the group Sri Lanka Twins, in keeping with the AFP.