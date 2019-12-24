Top 10 Most Disliked WWE YouTube Video In 2019

WWE had a really eventful 2019, however not the entire segments have been winners. Followers are usually not shy about making their opinions heard, particularly within the Web Wrestling Neighborhood.

When having a look again at 2019 we will see that there have been loads of followers who clicked the “thumbs down” button on YouTube. Every fan might have pressed that detest button for various causes, however they positive disliked issues in large numbers.

Beneath you will discover an inventory of the Prime 10 most disliked movies that WWE placed on YouTube this 12 months. It spans your entire twelve-month interval and it’s exhausting to disregard that even when WWE officers like one thing that the followers have their proper to disagree.

WWE’s Prime 10 Most Disliked YouTube Movies of 2019

Charlotte Aptitude Replaces Becky Lynch in Anticipated WrestleMania Match—73,000 Dislikes Seth Rollins hits “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with a Stomp—48,000 Dislikes Brock Lesnar Brutally Assaults Rey Mysterio and his Son—39,000 Dislikes Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley—Arm Wrestling Match—23,000 Dislikes Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan: Gauntlet Match Half 6—22,000 Dislikes Asuka vs. Charlotte Aptitude for the SmackDown Ladies’s Championship—20,000 Dislikes Kofi Kingston vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship—18,000 Dislikes Charlotte Aptitude to Dedicate WrestleMania win to Becky Lynch—17,000 Dislikes Kurt Angle Will Face Baron Corbin in his Remaining Match at WrestleMania—16,000 Dislikes Rusev Left Crushed by Lana and Bobby Lashley—16,000 Dislikes

We’ll need to see what 2020 brings us. For all we all know a phase within the subsequent week might prime the above listing. It’s nonetheless fascinating to notice the segments that may have left followers unhappy or pissed off slightly than joyful and entertained.

Because of Forbes