Top 5 Malayalam movies of 2019 every film buff should watch

For Mollywood, 2019, up to now has been a really outstanding 12 months, because the trade attained a Pan-Indian outlook by means of a handful of films. As Mollywood is all set to welcome a brand new 12 months, Worldwide Enterprise Occasions, India, presents you 5 Mollywood films launched in 2019 which each movie buff ought to watch.

Lucifer

Lucifer, the motion thriller that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of many must-watch movies from Mollywood in 2019. The movie which starred Celebrity Mohanlal within the lead position was an enormous box-office hit, and it apparently collected greater than Rs 200 crores on the box-office.

The movie which is a tackle modern-day Kerala politics showcased the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a Kerala politician who has a hidden face, that of an underworld don. Other than Mohanlal, the movie additionally starred Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Kalabhavan Shajon in different distinguished roles.

A sequel to ‘Lucifer’, titled ‘Empuraan’ is at present in its pre-production stage. ‘Lucifer’ could be now watched on-line on Amazon Prime.

Virus

Aashiq Abu’s survival thriller ‘Virus’ is about within the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The movie, upon its launch, garnered vital acclaim, and audiences lauded Aashiq Abu for his uncompromising cinematic language and the uncooked approach of storytelling.

‘Virus’ is a film loaded with an ensemble star forged that features Kunchakko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Indrajith Sukumaran and Soubin Shahir within the lead roles. ‘Virus’ could be now watched on-line on Amazon Prime.

Kumabalangi Nights

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is among the most appreciated movies launched in Mollywood in 2019. Directed by Madhu C Narayanan, the movie narrated the story of Saji, Bonny, Bobby, and Franky who’re siblings however typically fail to get alongside. Nonetheless, some sudden happenings change their life the wrong way up, they get compelled to maintain their animosity apart.

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ starred Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shaahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Anna Ben within the lead roles. ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ could be watched on-line on Amazon Prime.

Moothon

Geethu Mohandas’ ‘Moothon’ is an actual gem of a movie, and it featured Nivin Pauly in a really earlier than seen avatar. The movie tried to interrupt many taboos together with homosexuality, and upon its launch, it emerged as an enormous vital success. ‘Moothon’ narrates the story of a 14-year-old baby from Lakshadweep who reaches Mumbai searching for his elder brother.

Unda

Khalid Rahman’s ‘Unda’ that starred Mammootty within the lead position showcases the story of a crew of freshly-trained policemen who reaches a Maoist-prone space in North India for election obligation. Nonetheless, issues take an sudden flip when their ammunition inventory runs out, and they need to defend themselves.

The movie has a powerful political language, and it sheds gentle on the actual details behind the Maoist assaults that occur in North Indian states. Unda could be watched on-line on Amazon Prime.