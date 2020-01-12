Top adviser to Boris Johnson urges him to axe HS2 in the South

By Glen Owen Political Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Boris Johnson is beneath intense strain from one among his most influential advisers to scrap the southern leg of HS2 and as a substitute plough the cash into rail providers within the new Tory ‘heartlands’ of the North.

Transport adviser Andrew Gilligan has been lobbying the social gathering’s newly elected MPs to assist the cancellation of the section one Birmingham to London leg of the controversial high-speed rail route.

In accordance with one MP, Mr Gilligan recommended that section two of HS2 – from Birmingham to Leeds and Manchester – could possibly be spared as a part of a ‘repurposing’ of the mission, which is now predicted to value as much as £108 billion.

The information comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps obtained the draft findings of the Authorities-commissioned Oakervee assessment into HS2, which recommends it ought to go forward regardless of spiralling prices.

A last determination is anticipated inside three weeks.

The Prime Minister has privately indicated he thinks the entire mission must be given the inexperienced mild, however he has additionally run into robust opposition from chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who known as the mission a ‘disaster zone’.

Mr Gilligan, a former BBC journalist who in 2003 claimed on the At this time programme that the Blair Authorities had ‘sexed up’ a report back to exaggerate Saddam Hussein’s ‘weapons of mass destruction’, has been ‘sounding out’ new Tory MPs on the rail mission.

Mr Johnson owes final month’s Common Election victory to beforehand protected Labour seats within the North turning blue, a political shift he hopes to entrench by means of funding tasks in these areas

One MP elected as a part of Mr Johnson’s smashing of the ‘Red Wall’ of Labour seats within the Midlands and North informed The Mail on Sunday: ‘Gilligan started by congratulating me and asking how I was settling in, before getting on to the real subject – did I support the HS2 project in full? Or did I think just the bits north of Birmingham should be built?’

Mr Gilligan additionally requested the MPs in the event that they agreed that precedence must be given to the £39 billion Northern Powerhouse Rail mission, beforehand often called HS3, a trans-Pennine route that might elevate the common velocity between cities together with Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Bradford and Newcastle from 46mph to 140mph. A senior political supporter of HS2 stated: ‘Gilligan has been on a one-man destabilisation marketing campaign to cease HS2 since he got here into No 10 final yr.

‘He wants to sabotage it, and Cummings is supporting him. He is trying to get as many of the newbie Tory MPs on board as possible so he can drip poison in the PM’s ear.’

Mr Gilligan has been carefully linked to Mr Johnson since leaving the BBC in 2004 after the ‘sexed-up’ file row and the outing of organic weapons skilled Dr David Kelly as his supply.

Within the ensuing furore Dr Kelly took his personal life, prompting the Hutton Inquiry and the resignation of the BBC’s chairman Gavyn Davies, its director-general Greg Dyke, and Mr Gilligan, who was provided a job at The Spectator by then editor Boris Johnson.

In 2013, Mr Johnson, who had turn into the Mayor of London, was accused of cronyism when he appointed Mr Gilligan as his Biking Commissioner.

Final week, Lord Berkeley, the previous deputy chairman of the panel that produced the HS2 assessment, dissented from the report, saying the £108 billion value would generate simply 60p of worth for each pound spent.

In the meantime, Mr Shapps is because of decide by the top of the month on whether or not troubled rail operator Northern will probably be taken into public possession. The corporate has the funds to proceed solely ‘for a number of months’.

A Authorities spokesman stated it had commissioned the Oakervee assessment into HS2 to ‘present recommendation on whether or not and tips on how to proceed, with an impartial panel representing a spread of viewpoints.

The Prime Minister will contemplate the assessment as a part of his determination’.

A senior supply stated of Mr Gilligan: ‘Advisers to the Prime Minister work closely with MPs on a huge range of priorities. We are already looking at ways we can level up infrastructure and transport, particularly in the North.’