Top AEW Star Possibly Injured After Dynamite

Following AEW Dynamite this week the celebs of All Elite Wrestling carried out for AEW Darkish. Joey Janela and Fenix had a match, however afterward it appeared as if the Lucha Bro was injured.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer defined that it appeared Fenix was injured following his match in opposition to Joey Janela this week.

“Rey Fenix was really banged up and Joey Janela won and Fenix was hurting. I mean he was legitimately hurting and needed help being taken back after. I heard late after the show I heard that they hope he’s okay. You know I mean he slipped on a bunch of moves.”

It was additionally famous that Rey Fenix “was hurting and then he got hurt worse in the match.”

Fenix is a really exhausting employee within the ring and he places his physique by means of quite a lot of injury. Hopefully, he’ll find yourself being okay with out something severe retaining him out of the ring for lengthy.

