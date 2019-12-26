Top barrister sparks Twitter storm after claiming he ‘killed a FOX with a baseball bat’

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

A prime barrister has sparked a Twitter row after claiming he ‘killed a fox with a baseball bat’ this morning.

Jolyon Maugham QC revealed that he ‘dispatched’ the animal the morning after Christmas in his central London backyard sporting his spouse’s satin kimono.

He mentioned he purchased the baseball bat to ‘discourage intruders’ however ended up utilizing it to kill the fox caught within the protecting netting round his chickens – who have been left ‘just a little anxious however in any other case nicely’.

Mr Maugham, an outspoken remain-backing lawyer and occasional newspaper columnist, tweeted: ‘Already this morning I’ve killed a fox with a baseball bat. How’s your Boxing Day going?’

Social media customers have been divided as as to whether Mr Maugham’s response was applicable, with some discovering the put up amusing and others branding it ‘vile’.

Some detractors began tweeting utilizing the hashtag #JolyonTheFoxKiller – and the lawyer revealed that he had obtained abusive messages.

He mentioned: ‘Nobody ought to relish killing animals – and I actually did not. But when you have not been up near a big trapped fox, maybe reserve judgment.

‘To these involved I’ve damaged the regulation, I referred to as and spoke to the RSPCA and left my contact particulars.’

A Twitter person with the deal with ‘Undercover Cheshire Housewife’ advised Mr Maugham: ‘I’m massively disenchanted in you and you’ve got misplaced my respect.

‘Couldn’t you’ve gotten despatched for the RSPCA to untangle it and launch it? Simply since you maintain chickens doesn’t imply you must destroy wildlife.’

The lawyer responded: ‘I did not particularly get pleasure from killing it however I think about that is what the RSPCA would have carried out, if that they had anybody on name in Central London on Boxing Day.’

RSPCA England and Wales responded to Mr Maugham’s put up: ‘That is distressing to listen to.

‘We might urge anybody with firsthand information to report it to us by calling 0300 1234 999.’

Mr Maugham, who spearheaded a marketing campaign to attempt to mount a authorized problem to see if Brexit could be reversed, was referred to as to the bar in 1997 and made a Queen’s Counsel in 2015.

Mr Maugham, pictured outdoors the Court docket of Session on October 7, in Edinburgh, was referred to as to the bar in 1997 and made a Queen’s Counsel in 2015

‘Think about me, barely post-Xmas in Claire’s kimono, wielding bat in city backyard’: Twitter customers have been divided on whether or not the QC’s response was applicable

Barrister blogger Matthew Scott mentioned the regulation was ‘crystal clear’, including: ‘It’s authorized to kill foxes with an Eagle Owl, a Sealyham Terrier or a deadly injection, however not with a fox-hound or a baseball bat’

He has been behind a string of authorized challenges to Brexit and has beforehand backed Gina Miller’s Excessive Court docket battle to power the Authorities to present MPs a vote on triggering Article 50.

Twitter person Henry Hill requested Mr Maugham if he was in a dressing robe or on a horse whereas coping with the fox.

He responded: ‘I used to be in a kimono.’

Ben Watson mentioned: ‘Samurai model,’ to which Mr Maugham replied: ‘Kind of…’

One other social media person, Ahriman Angra Mainyu, mentioned: ‘[The fox] was simply hungry and following instincts. No less than be a correct farmer and get a gun, let’s hope your personal finish will not be as painful as poor foxie.’

Mr Maugham, director of The Good Legislation Challenge, replied: ‘Undecided weapons are a fantastic thought in central London.’

Twitter person Hazel Haywood mentioned: ‘Possibly chickens in central London aren’t such a fantastic thought!’

Mr Maugham mentioned: ‘If I need to maintain chickens I am going to maintain chickens.’

He added: ‘I shoot rabbits for meals too; and butcher them. I feel it is fairly essential for anybody who eats meat to have a way of what is truly concerned.’

Barrister blogger Matthew Scott mentioned the regulation was ‘crystal clear’, including: ‘It’s authorized to kill foxes with an Eagle Owl, a Sealyham Terrier or a deadly injection, however not with a fox-hound or a baseball bat.’

Mr Maugham mentioned: ‘Solely ”with intent to inflict pointless struggling”…’