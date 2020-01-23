Top Businessman’s Wife Found Hanging In Posh Delhi Neighbourhood

Natasha Kapur, spouse of joint vice-president of Atlas Cycles, was discovered hanging (Representational)

New Delhi:

Natasha Kapur, spouse of the joint vice-president of main bicycle firm Atlas Cycles, allegedly dedicated suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Aurangzeb Lane residence in Lutyens’ Delhi, the police mentioned on Wednesday.

Police mentioned Kapur, 57, in her suicide be aware, requested her members of the family to maintain themselves.

A senior police official mentioned they have been knowledgeable in regards to the suicide on Tuesday at round three:30 pm.

Her daughter and son have been current in the home when she allegedly killed herself, they mentioned, including that Kapur’s husband, Sanjay, was not at residence.

Police mentioned Kapur’s son Siddhant advised them that on Tuesday he known as his mom on her cell phone a few instances asking her to hitch him for lunch on the dinning desk, however she didn’t reply. So, he went to verify on her and located that the door of her room was closed however not locked from inside.

“When he went and knocked on the door of his mom’s room, he acquired no reply. Because the door was not latched from inside, he entered the room and located his mom hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta (lengthy scarf).

“He, with the assistance of servants, untied the dupatta from her neck and tried CPR after shifting the physique to the mattress,” an official mentioned.

Siddhant was the primary to identify her physique and instantly alerted different members of the family about the identical.

“Kapur was taken to a close-by hospital the place she was declared ‘introduced useless’. An inquest has been initiated to search out out the explanation behind the suicide,” mentioned Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

Against the law and forensic group additionally visited the residence to gather proof and confirm the handwriting and content material of the suicide be aware, the official mentioned.

The physique was handed over to the household after autopsy on Wednesday and the final rites have been performed on the Lodhi Highway crematorium.

The household is but to come back to phrases with the sudden loss of life and didn’t want to communicate to the media, a household acquaintance mentioned, including that the daughter-son duo are inconsolable since Tuesday.

(When you want assist or know somebody who does, please attain out to your nearest psychological well being specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Basis: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Basis for Psychological Well being: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Accessible from Monday to Saturday: eight:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Accessible from 12 pm – eight pm)

