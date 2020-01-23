Top Chef’s season 17 all stars announced, with a couple of Colorado connections

Graham Elliot, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons in “Top Chef” Colorado episode 1. (Paul Trantow, Offered by Bravo)

Everybody’s favourite actuality cooking present — I mentioned “cooking,” so “The Great British Baking Show” doesn’t rely! — returns March 19 with an all-star solid.

Bravo’s “Top Chef” is returning for its 17th season, happening in Los Angeles and with a solid of cheftestants who devotees will acknowledge from earlier years.

Whereas Colorado isn’t getting an excessive amount of love this season, followers ought to acknowledge one contestant from Season 15, which occurred across the Centennial State: Joe Sasto, primarily based in L.A., returns for Season 17.

And Gregory Gourdet, the “Top Chef” Season 12 runner-up, makes a comeback this yr. Gourdet relies in Portland however operated an outpost of his Departure restaurant for 2 years in Denver till it closed final March.

Right here’s the remainder of the Season 17 “Top Chef” solid, together with the place their season was filmed and the place they are primarily based:

Eric Adjepong (Season 16: Kentucky), Washington, D.C.

Karen Akunowicz (Season 13: California), Boston, Mass.

Jennifer Carroll (Season 6: Las Vegas, Season eight: All Stars, and Final Probability Kitchen Season 7), Philadelphia, Penn., and Washington, D.C.

Stephanie Cmar (Season 11: New Orleans), Boston, Mass.

Lisa Fernandes (Season four: Chicago), Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kevin Gillespie (Season 6: Las Vegas), Atlanta, Ga.

Jamie Lynch (Season 14: Charleston), Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa King (Season 12: Boston), San Francisco, Calif.

Brian Malarkey (Season three: Miami), San Diego, Calif.

Nini Nguyen (Season 16: Kentucky), New York, N.Y.

Angelo Sosa (Season 7: Washington D.C. and Season eight: All Stars New York), San Diego, Calif.

Bryan Voltaggio (Season 6: Las Vegas), Frederick, Md.

Lee Anne Wong (Season 1: San Francisco and Final Probability Kitchen Season 7), Maui, Hawaii

The brand new season premieres March 19 at eight p.m. on Bravo.

By the way, on that very same day, the primary “Top Chef” Meals & Wine Pageant kicks off at Common Studios Hollywood.

