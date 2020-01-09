Top Court Issues Notice To Poll Body On Use Of Plastic During Elections

The plea sought a route to ban use of plastic through the ballot marketing campaign.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket on Thursday issued a discover to the Election Fee of India, Centre and others on a petition searching for a ban on using election campaigning materials manufactured from plastic.

A Bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta sought their responses on a plea filed by one W Edwin Wilson.

The plea sought a route to ban using short-life PVC (polyvinyl chloride), artificial plastic polymer and chlorinated plastic which incorporates banners, hoarding, and many others. for promotion and promoting through the ballot marketing campaign.

The petition claims that canvassing materials manufactured from plastic are used through the election and later discarded as waste, which was detrimental to the atmosphere.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)