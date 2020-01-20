News

Top Court Notice To UP Government On Plea Against Renaming Of Allahabad

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Top Court Notice To UP Government On Plea Challenging Renaming Of Allahabad

The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months accredited renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh authorities on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society difficult renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued discover to the state.

The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months accredited renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment