Top Court Notice To UP Government On Plea Against Renaming Of Allahabad

The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months accredited renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.
New Delhi:
The Supreme Courtroom on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh authorities on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society difficult renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued discover to the state.
The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months accredited renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.
Feedback
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment