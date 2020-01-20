Top Court Notice To UP Government On Plea Against Renaming Of Allahabad

The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months accredited renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh authorities on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society difficult renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued discover to the state.

