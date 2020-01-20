Top Court Notice To UP Government On Plea Challenging Renaming Allahabad

The enchantment, difficult UP authorities notification, alleged procedural violations in renaming Allahabad

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh authorities on a plea filed by Allahabad Heritage Society difficult the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, issued discover to the state authorities on an enchantment filed by the society towards the Allahabad Excessive Courtroom order of February, 2019 dismissing the PIL towards the renaming of the holy city.

The Centre had on January 1 final 12 months authorized renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

The excessive court docket had noticed mere title change of the town is not going to have an effect on public curiosity and furthermore, it can not intervene with the coverage determination of the federal government.

The enchantment, apart from difficult the notification of the UP authorities on this regard, has additionally alleged procedural violations in renaming the holy metropolis.

The transfer to rename the town is opposite to the secular ethos of the Structure, and therefore runs opposite to the spirit of composite tradition, the plea stated, including that the title Allahabad has been related to the town for nearly 4 centuries.