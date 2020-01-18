News

Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea On Juvenile Claim On January 20

January 18, 2020
Pawan Gupta’s Plea: The Nirbhaya convicts will hold on February 1 as per the recent loss of life warrants.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket will hear on January 20 a plea of a loss of life row convict within the Nirbhaya gangrape and homicide case towards a Delhi Excessive Court docket order dismissing his declare of being a juvenile on the time of fee of the offence.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Gupta moved the highest courtroom on Friday difficult the excessive courtroom’s order dismissing his declare of being a juvenile in December 2012.

Moreover, the convict has sought a path restraining the authorities from executing the loss of life penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.

