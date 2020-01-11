News

Top Court To Hear Plea Of Nirbhaya Convicts On Death Sentence On Tuesday

January 11, 2020
Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convicts' Plea Against Death Sentence On January 14

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Courtroom will hear the healing petitions of the Nirbhaya convicts. (File)

New Delhi:

The Supreme Courtroom will hear the healing petition of two loss of life row convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case towards their loss of life sentence on January 14.

A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will hear the petition filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh.

The 2 convicts had filed a healing petition within the high courtroom after a Delhi courtroom issued a loss of life warrant of their title and introduced January 22 because the date of their execution.

Moreover them, the 2 different convicts named Pawan and Akshay are additionally slated to be executed on the identical day at 7 am at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

They had been convicted and sentenced to loss of life for raping a 23-year-old lady on a transferring bus within the nationwide capital on the evening of December 16, 2012.

The lady, who was later known as “Nirbhaya”, died at a hospital in Singapore the place she had been airlifted for therapy.

A healing petition is the final judicial resort obtainable for redressal of grievances. It’s determined by the judges in-chamber.

Whether it is rejected, they’re legally certain to maneuver a mercy petition. It’s filed earlier than the President who has the facility to commute it to life imprisonment.

The courtroom after issuing a black warrant of their title gave them two weeks’ time to file each the healing and mercy petition.

