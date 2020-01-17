Top Court To Hear Pleas Against Land Acquisition For Bullet Train Project

The practice will run at a pace of 320-350 kmph, with 12 stations from Ahmedabad to Mumbai

The Supreme Courtroom on Friday agreed to look at a batch of pleas filed by farmers in opposition to the Gujarat Excessive Courtroom verdict which had dismissed their petitions difficult the method of land acquisition for the formidable Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet practice mission.

The bullet practice mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September 2017.

The practice will run at a pace of 320-350 kmph, and can have 12 stations throughout its 508-km stretch from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose issued notices to the Centre, Gujarat authorities and others on a batch of appeals difficult September 19 final yr verdict of the excessive courtroom.

As an interim aid, the plea has sought to restrain the Gujarat authorities from continuing forward with the method of land acquisition for the aim of the bullet practice mission.

“Issue notice on the SLPs (special leave petitions) as well as on the application for stay, returnable on March 20, 2020,” the bench stated.

“Notice to be served on the standing counsel for the state of Gujarat. Reply may be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder, if any, may be filed within two weeks thereafter,” the apex courtroom stated in its order.

In its verdict, the excessive courtroom had upheld the validity of the Land Acquisition Act amended by the Gujarat authorities in 2016 and subsequently permitted by the president.

The excessive courtroom had turned down the farmers” declare that the Gujarat authorities didn’t have powers to challenge a notification for land acquisition, for the reason that mission was divided between the 2 states — Gujarat and Maharashtra.

It had stated that issuance of a notification declaring the graduation of land acquisition with out endeavor social affect evaluation can be legitimate.

In one of many appeals filed within the apex courtroom, the petitioner stated that the excessive courtroom had upheld the validity of the 2016 state modification introduced by the Gujarat authorities into The Proper to Honest Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

It stated acquisition of land “has to be done for the purpose of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project which is being executed and implemented by the National High Speed Railway Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), a special purpose vehicle incorporated under the Companies Act 2013″ and as per the supply of the 2013 Act, the Centre is the ”applicable authorities” for this.

It stated that the method of land acquisition might solely be triggered on the request made by NHSRCL and, though there’s a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gujarat authorities and NHSRCL, there isn’t any request or requisition by the company which has been positioned on file.

“As such the central government being the appropriate government, except that a document is issued post-facto, there cannot be any request or requisition by NHSRCL requisitioning the land to government of Gujarat, therefore, the initiation of proceedings for the acquisition of land for the bullet train project at the very outset is void,” the plea stated.

It alleged that proceedings for land acquisition has been “illegally initiated” by the state authorities in contravention of the provisions of 2013 Act and it could “deprive the farmers of their property and only source of livelihood, in the absence of valid law, which is unjust, unfair and arbitrary.”

“They said illegal action would create an irreversible situation, causing not only grave injustice but also irreparable injury to them,” the plea stated.

Earlier than the excessive courtroom, the farmers had claimed that the method of land acquisition couldn’t be began earlier than revising the costs of their land, as mandated beneath the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

That they had claimed that compensation was being provided to them available on the market charges determined means again in 2011.

The excessive courtroom, in its verdict, had stated the difficulty of upper compensation was nonetheless “open” and farmers might strategy the authorities involved to hunt extra money in opposition to their land.