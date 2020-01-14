Top Court Unhappy With Centre’s Report In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The courtroom was listening to the matter pertaining to belt bomb investigation, involving the convict Perarivalan

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Centre’s standing report on Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The centre on Tuesday filed the standing report earlier than the highest courtroom relating to the belt bomb’s investigation in reference to the previous Prime Minister’s assassination case.

Whereas expressing its dissatisfaction, a two-judge bench of the highest courtroom, headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, requested the Centre to file a recent up to date and detailed standing report once more and make clear its place on the difficulty.

Stating that there isn’t any distinction between the present report and the earlier one filed by the Centre, Justice Rao mentioned, “We want to know the progress made in these two years.”

Adjourning the matter with out giving any date, the highest courtroom additionally requested the lawyer showing for convict AG Perarivalan whether or not they have seen the report or not.

The courtroom was listening to the matter pertaining to the belt bomb investigation, involving the convict Perarivalan within the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber throughout an election rally in Sriperumpudur in Could 1991.

Apart from Perarivalan, Ravichandran, S Nalini Sriharan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious and Jayakumar have been convicted within the case.