The 16th week of the Nationwide Soccer League got here to a detailed on Monday, with the Inexperienced Bay Packers defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-10. With the win, the Packers clinched the NFC North. Inexperienced Bay was one in all three groups within the NFL this week to clinch the division title. They joined the New England Patriots within the AFC East and the Houston Texans within the AFC South. Listed here are the highest 5 offensive gamers on profitable groups of week 16 within the NFL.

5) Kenyon Drake–Arizona Cardinals–Not many individuals anticipated the Cardinals to win in Seattle on Sunday, however they did simply that, profitable 27-13. With the loss, it considerably hurts Seattle’s probabilities of being the primary seed within the NFC. Drake had 24 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns, together with three catches for 18 yards.

four) Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens–The Ravens locked up first place within the AFC on Sunday with a 31-15 win in Cleveland. Quarterback Lamar Jackson now has every week of relaxation earlier than the playoff begins. Within the win over the Browns, Jackson received many fantasy homeowners championships Sunday as he accomplished 20 of 31 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, together with 103 yards dashing on 17 carries.

three) Ryan Fitzpatrick–Miami Dolphins–It was a tricky begin for the Miami Dolphins, as they misplaced their first seven video games. Since then, they’ve been fairly respectable as they’ve performed .500 soccer at 4 wins and 4 losses. On Sunday, Fitzpatrick accomplished 31 of 52 passes for 419 yards and 4 touchdowns because the Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-35.

2) Saquon Barkley–New York Giants–It has been an inconsistent season for Saquon Barkley. Nevertheless on Sunday, he was merely nice. He had 22 carries for 189 yards and one landing, together with 4 catches for 90 yards and one other landing, because the Giants beat the Washington Redskins 41-35.

1)Daniel Jones–New York Giants–Saquon Barkley was not the one star on the Giants, Daniel Jones was as properly. Jones turned the primary rookie quarterback in NFL historical past to have 350 yards passing, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He completed the day finishing 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns. You can not neglect his three rushes for extra 12 yards. It seems that this efficiency will permit the Giants to maneuver on from Eli Manning.