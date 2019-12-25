Top Free Agent Reportedly Legally Unable To Talk About Previous Employer

The professional wrestling world is a high-quality place to be a free agent proper now. Not too long ago, Influence Wrestling let Killer Kross go months after he requested his launch.

Killer Kross has no non-compete clause in place. This implies he can wrestle wherever as quickly as he needs. There’s a small catch.

Fightful Choose experiences that Killer Kross is considerably restricted about what he can say at this level. “We’re told Killer Kross has an NDA associated with his release.”

Since Kross has a non-disclosure settlement in place meaning he gained’t be capable to actually spill all of the beans relating to the specifics of his deal. There might be a number of issues to speak about as properly. This contains warmth he obtained for apparently not reducing himself at Slammiversary.