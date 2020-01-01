Top Free Agent Trademarks Own Name

The professional wrestling enterprise is perhaps leisure, but it surely’s nonetheless very a lot in regards to the enterprise. Proudly owning mental property is a big technique to safe future paydays.

Killer Kross was lastly granted his launch from Impression Wrestling months after requesting it. He’s a free agent and not using a non-compete clause. So, he’s already taking dates with MLW.

Kross has filed a trademark on his personal title. He registered it in two separate areas: MMA and professional wrestling. This might level towards curiosity in pursuing his MMA pursuits as effectively.

2020 is prone to be a really busy 12 months for Killer Kross. We’ll must see the place he lands subsequent, however he’ll probably personal his personal title the place ever he goes.