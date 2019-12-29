Top Free Agent Wants To Compete In AEW

AEW has lots of people concerned about coming into the corporate. This contains Austin Aries.

Cody Rhodes won’t be capable to full for the AEW World Title once more. That’s okay by Austin Aries as a result of he desires to face the American Nightmare anyway. A Double tweeted out a message to Rhodes saying that he would like to compete towards the AEW EVP.

I’ll second this. And fortunately I’m nonetheless a free agent. @CodyRhodes is one among a handful of males I’d like to compete towards. And I’ve been digging what @AEWrestling has been doing thus far, it’s like watching a brand new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the most effective of WCW years.

We’ll need to see if Austin Aries ever lands in AEW. He doesn’t have any contractual obligations which can be conserving him out of All Elite Wrestling.