Top Gear Christmas: Everything you need to know

For petrolheads, nothing can get you extra revved up at Christmas than watching three automotive aficionados tackle a troublesome highway journey throughout the globe.

Fortunately, Prime Gear Christmas will ship simply that, with Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris heading to Asia for his or her first festive providing.

From scaling the Himalayas to battling river crossings, right here’s every thing it’s good to find out about Prime Gear Christmas…

What is going to occur on Prime Gear Christmas?

Billed because the hardest highway journey ever, the trio will tackle a five-day high-altitude Himalayan voyage from Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, to the Forbidden Metropolis of Lo Manthang on the Tibetan plateau.

A feat that will take a look at any hardy four×four, the boys have to finish the expedition in a really small previous Peugeot, a really small previous Renault, and Nepal’s first (and solely) home-built automotive.

The journey will see them battling mudslides, battling large river crossings and trying to tackle a few of the planets deepest gorges and harshest terrains.

Prepare for #TopGear TV's 2019 Christmas Particular. @PaddyMcGuinness, @flintoff11 and @harrismonkey will undertake one thing really spectacular later this 12 months

Who presents Prime Gear?

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris have teamed up for the gruelling expedition in what’s going to mark their first festive particular as a trio having taken over the reins in early 2019.

When is Prime Gear Christmas on TV?

We lastly have a date. Prime Gear Christmas will hit BBC Two on 29th December at 9pm. However we nonetheless don’t have a confirmed time.

Will there be a brand new collection?

No phrase on an official begin date, however it’s anticipated in 2020, with many guessing round early Spring. We’re additionally in the dead of night on areas however with Ethiopia and Borneo ticked off for collection 27 we are able to count on travels to faraway locations.