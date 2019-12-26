Top Gear Christmas: Everything you need to know

For petrolheads, nothing can get you extra revved up at Christmas than watching three automotive aficionados tackle a troublesome highway journey throughout the globe.

Fortunately, High Gear Christmas will ship simply that, with Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris heading to Asia for his or her first festive providing.

From scaling the Himalayas to battling river crossings, right here’s all the things you might want to find out about High Gear Christmas…

What is going to occur on High Gear Christmas?

Billed because the hardest highway journey ever, the trio will tackle a five-day high-altitude Himalayan voyage from Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, to the Forbidden Metropolis of Lo Manthang on the Tibetan plateau.

A feat that may check any hardy four×four, the boys have to finish the expedition in a really small outdated Peugeot, a really small outdated Renault, and Nepal’s first (and solely) home-built automotive.

The journey will see them battling mudslides, fighting large river crossings and making an attempt to tackle a few of the planets deepest gorges and harshest terrains.

Prepare for #TopGear TV’s 2019 Christmas Particular. @PaddyMcGuinness, @flintoff11 and @harrismonkey will undertake one thing actually spectacular later this 12 months >> https://t.co/kT6scGzWgQ pic.twitter.com/JHrIIgQaiw — High Gear (@BBC_TopGear) July 11, 2019

Who presents High Gear?

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris have teamed up for the gruelling expedition in what is going to mark their first festive particular as a trio having taken over the reins in early 2019.

When is High Gear Christmas on TV?

We lastly have a date. High Gear Christmas will hit BBC Two on 29th December at 9pm. However we nonetheless don’t have a confirmed time.

Will there be a brand new collection?

No phrase on an official begin date, however it’s anticipated in 2020, with many guessing round early Spring. We’re additionally at midnight on areas however with Ethiopia and Borneo ticked off for collection 27 we are able to anticipate travels to far off locations.