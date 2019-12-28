Top Gear Christmas: Everything you need to know

For petrolheads, nothing can get you extra revved up at Christmas than watching three automobile aficionados tackle a troublesome highway journey throughout the globe.

Fortunately, High Gear Christmas will ship simply that, with Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris heading to Asia for his or her first festive providing.

From scaling the Himalayas to battling river crossings, right here’s every part that you must learn about High Gear Christmas…

What’s going to occur on High Gear Christmas?

Billed because the hardest highway journey ever, the trio will tackle a five-day high-altitude Himalayan voyage from Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, to the Forbidden Metropolis of Lo Manthang on the Tibetan plateau.

A feat that might take a look at any hardy four×four, the boys have to finish the expedition in a really small previous Peugeot, a really small previous Renault, and Nepal’s first (and solely) home-built automobile.

The journey will see them battling mudslides, battling big river crossings and trying to tackle a number of the planets deepest gorges and harshest terrains.

Prepare for #TopGear TV’s 2019 Christmas Particular. @PaddyMcGuinness, @flintoff11 and @harrismonkey will undertake one thing actually spectacular later this yr >> https://t.co/kT6scGzWgQ pic.twitter.com/JHrIIgQaiw — High Gear (@BBC_TopGear) July 11, 2019

Who presents High Gear?

Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris have teamed up for the gruelling expedition in what is going to mark their first festive particular as a trio having taken over the reins in early 2019.

When is High Gear Christmas on TV?

We lastly have a date. High Gear Christmas will hit BBC Two on 29th December at 9pm. However we nonetheless don’t have a confirmed time.

Will there be a brand new sequence?

No phrase on an official begin date, however it’s anticipated in 2020, with many guessing round early Spring. We’re additionally at nighttime on places however with Ethiopia and Borneo ticked off for sequence 27 we will anticipate travels to remote locations.