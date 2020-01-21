Top Gear hosts say “fearless” Freddie Flintoff’s latest stunt was “potentially life-threatening”

High Gear returns this Sunday night time with one of many present’s most jaw-dropping stunts up to now – host Freddie Flintoff bungee leaping off a 500-foot dam in a purple Rover.

Within the episode, viewers will see Flintoff strapped into the automotive, suspended excessive above the dam and eventually dropped from an awesome peak, whereas his amused co-host Chris Harris watches on.

BBC Studios

“It started out me just taking the mickey, all jovial, and actually as it dawned on me that it was potentially life-threatening, I became a bit more concerned for him,” Harris revealed at a screening for the brand new collection.

“He is fearless… his DNA is not like normal people’s. He’s not a normal human being, let’s face it.”

Requested why Flintoff who took on the problem slightly than Harris or the third member of the trio, Paddy McGuinness, Harris replied, “Because we’re not f**king stupid, are we?”

McGuinness agreed: “When we get these ideas pitched to us, certain ideas we all go, ‘Oh great!’ and certain ideas, we go ‘Fred, that’ll be right up your street!’.”

Harris revealed that Flintoff was truly suspended 500-feet within the air for a lot longer than it seems within the closing episode.

“We had to go through all these checks to make sure it was safe – he was there for about 45 minutes and he became quite agitated. In fact, he used vernacular that wasn’t even on the programme – he called me lots of names!”

BBC Studios

Having seen the episode, HEARALPUBLICIST can verify that the sequence in query is correctly beautiful, stomach-churning stuff – however it seems High Gear producers are already occupied with methods to prime it.

Talking about plans for future stunts, government producer Clare Pizey stated: “We’re just planning a new series and [we’ve] come up with an absolute corker.”

McGuinness’s response? Unpublishable.

High Gear returns to BBC Two on Sunday, 26th January at 8pm