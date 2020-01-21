Top Gear showrunner originally didn’t want the job after series “meltdown”

High Gear showrunner Clare Pizey has admitted that she initially didn’t wish to take over the present, calling it the hardest job she’s ever had.

Pizey took the reins of the present following Chris Evans’s short-lived stint as lead presenter, throughout which he additionally had artistic management.

Talking on this week’s situation of Radio Occasions, she stated that Evans had drawn a variety of the negativity that was aimed on the revamped present, stating that it had been in “meltdown” when she took management.

She stated, “I’m going to be sincere, I didn’t wish to do it. I’ve been round lengthy sufficient to know, when a present’s in meltdown, how terrifying it’s for the workforce making that present.

“But I did know that I was senior enough that people would listen to me – if I said something’s not possible, I would be heard.”

She stated that though she had no want to talk ailing of individuals, she felt that the present hadn’t labored out with Chris Evans as presenter, however praised his bravery for taking on after the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James Could.

In the meantime Pizey additionally joked that she wants “grown-up baby reins” to maintain management of the present presenting trio Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris – saying that when her again is turned they’ve typically, “gone off in different directions… a bit like mercury.”

High Gear returns to BBC Two on Sunday, 26th January at 8pm.

