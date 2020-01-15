Top Hizbul Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir: Officials

Haroon Wani was killed in an encounter by a joint staff of Military and police personnel (Representational)

Jammu:

A high Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by safety forces whereas one in every of his accomplices escaped throughout an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, officers mentioned.

The encounter between the ultras and a joint staff of Military and police personnel befell within the district’s Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, mentioned.

Safety forces had obtained details about the presence of terrorists within the space, the officers mentioned.

Within the gun battle, Hizbul Mujahideen’s Haroon Wani, an A class terrorist, was killed. He belonged to the Gattah belt of the district, Deputy Inspector Common of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Vary, Sujit Kumar, mentioned.

He mentioned one other terrorist fled in the direction of larger snowbound areas and operations are on to trace him.

Mr Kumar mentioned an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese language grenade and a hi fi have been recovered from Haroon.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mumtaz Ahmed mentioned after launching a search operation final evening, joint groups of safety forces succeeded in killing the wished terrorist at eight am on Wednesday.

Haroon was the energetic district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, he mentioned.

Son of Ghulam Abbas Wani, an engineer and a resident of Furqaan Abad Ghat space of Doda, Haroon first got here into the limelight after a photograph of him holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media in September 2018 when he joined the banned terror outfit, the officers mentioned.

Haroon was one of many eight youngsters of Ghulam Abbas Wani — 5 sons and three daughters — all of whom are extremely certified, they mentioned.

Earlier than becoming a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, he accomplished his MBA from the Katra College and was working in a personal firm, they added.