Top Iran General Was Planning To Kill “Many More” Americans: Trump

Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US strike.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday stated that the highest Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Individuals.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

