Top Iran, Iraq Military Officials Killed In Baghdad Airport Attack

Prime Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi army drive had been amongst these killed in an assault on Baghdad’s airport early Friday, Iraqi state TV reported.

State tv reported Soleimani’s demise in a breaking information alert, citing sources from the Hashed, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions near Tehran.

A Hashed spokesman mentioned that the airport assault additionally killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the group’s deputy chief however broadly recognised as the true shot-caller throughout the group.

Different Hashed officers additionally confirmed the demise to AFP, requesting to stay nameless.

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, focusing on a Hashed army convoy, the Iraqi army mentioned.