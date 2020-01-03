News

Top Iran, Iraq Military Officials Killed In Baghdad Airport Attack

January 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Top Iran, Iraq Military Officials Killed In Baghdad Airport Attack: Report

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, focusing on a Hashed army convoy. (File)

Baghdad:

Prime Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi army drive had been amongst these killed in an assault on Baghdad’s airport early Friday, Iraqi state TV reported.

State tv reported Soleimani’s demise in a breaking information alert, citing sources from the Hashed, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions near Tehran.

A Hashed spokesman mentioned that the airport assault additionally killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the group’s deputy chief however broadly recognised as the true shot-caller throughout the group.

Different Hashed officers additionally confirmed the demise to AFP, requesting to stay nameless.  

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, focusing on a Hashed army convoy, the Iraqi army mentioned.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment