January 12, 2020 | 2:46pm

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard whined on Sunday that he wished he was on the downed Ukrainian passenger jet so he may keep away from the disgrace of constructing such a colossal mistake.

“I swear to almighty God that I wished I was on that plane and had crashed with them and burned but had not witnessed this tragic incident,” Gen. Hossein Salami mentioned in an emotional speech to Iran’s parliament. “I have never been this embarrassed in my entire life. Never.”

The Revolutionary Guard admitted on Saturday that it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing all 176 individuals on board, shortly after it took off from an airport in Tehran.

The admission got here after days of denials by the Iranian authorities and prompted protests throughout Iran by Iranians who’ve referred to as for Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down.

The shootdown of the airliner occurred simply hours after Iran launched dozens of rockets at Iraqi bases that home American troops in retaliation for the US killing Qassem Soleimani, a high navy commander in Iran.

With Put up wires