January 7, 2020 | 9:49pm

A high Iranian official tweeted a photograph of the nation’s flag following Iran’s assault on Iraqi air bases housing US troops.

The put up by Saeed Jalili, Iran’s former nuclear negotiator, was an obvious response to President Trump, who tweeted a photograph of the American flag final week after the US killed Iran’s high army basic.

Jalili now works carefully with Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Like Trump did in his tweet, Jalili didn’t embody a caption with the photograph of the flag.

Iran launched greater than a dozen missiles at Al-Assad and Irbil air bases early Wednesday native time, in line with a Pentagon spokesman.

Particulars on fatalities and accidents are unclear.

Iran state TV described the strike as revenge for the US assault final Thursday close to Baghdad airport that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.