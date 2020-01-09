Top Maharashtra Police Official, Accused Of Molesting Minor, Suspended

Nishikant Extra was charged with molesting a minor woman (Representational)

Maharashtra DIG Nishikant Extra, who’s dealing with molestation fees, has been suspended, Maharashtra House minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned on Thursday.

“Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More who is facing molestation charges has been suspended,” he mentioned.

Nishikant Extra was charged with molesting a minor woman.

A case in opposition to him was registered on December 26 final 12 months beneath related sections. The alleged molestation occurred on the party of the minor woman.