Top NJPW Star Wants Shot At Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title

Chris Jericho is Le Champion of AEW, however he additionally performs a job as The Painmaker in NJPW. Jericho has an enormous match slated for Wrestle Kingdom 14 and his opponent would possibly need to make a leap to AEW afterward.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Chris Jericho on evening 2 Wrestle Kingdom subsequent 12 months. January fifth, 2020 may additionally embody a match that finds its strategy to All Elite Wrestling as a result of if Tanahashi can beat Jericho then he needs a shot on the AEW World Title.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports activities, Tanahashi mentioned that Jericho is a champion “over there.” As you may learn his quotes translated from Japanese he appears to discuss with AEW as a “forbidden door” as effectively.

“Isn’t it the champion over there? If I win and say the other is” yet another time, “then you can say” get a belt “. Then the forbidden door will open.”

We’ll simply must see what’s subsequent. The perfect factor could be for each firms to work collectively. Each AEW and NJPW may make some huge cash with a union of some kind. 2020 could possibly be fascinating.