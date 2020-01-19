January 19, 2020 | 9:36am

A high White Home aide on Russia was reportedly escorted from the constructing after being positioned on administrative depart throughout a security-related probe.

Andrew Peek, the pinnacle of European and Russian affairs on the Nationwide Safety Council, was escorted from the White Home on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Peek, who took the place in November, was positioned on administrative depart pending the safety investigation, Axios reported.

He’s the third individual in that place to go away up to now 12 months.

His predecessors, Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill, testified final fall in the course of the Home’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings in Ukraine.

Peek got here to the White Home from the State Division, the place he targeted on Iran and Iraq.

The White Home and the Nationwide Safety Council declined to touch upon personnel issues.